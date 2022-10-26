Center for COVID Control required to pay $22K for false advertising in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) — The Center for COVID Control (CCC) is required to pay over $22,000 back to Dane County because of its misleading advertising, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

CCC has over 300 locations nationally, with 25 located in Wisconsin. Of those 25, six are in Dane County.

During its 14 months of operation starting in January 2020, CCC stated on advertisements that those who submitted samples for a free "gold standard" PCR test would get their results in 24 hours. However, DATCP said those who used this PCR testing didn't get their results within the promised timeframe.

Many consumers were concerned about the business' practices and how it wasn't living up to its promises, which led the business to close its doors in January 2022.

Lara Sutherlin, the Administrator of DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, said misleading advertisements are common. However, though false advertising is always unfair, she said it's especially so when it involves public health.

"It’s likely that many individuals who received tests from Center for COVID Control were attracted by its commitment to results within 48 hours," Sutherlin said. "Dropping the ball on a service as vital as COVID-19 tests is unacceptable to consumers.”

The DATCP states that Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed — the individuals who do business as CCC — are responsible for paying civil forfeitures totaling $11,250, as well as $11,250 in statutory surcharges, statutory fees and partial reimbursement of the DATCP’s investigative costs to the Dane County Clerk of Courts.