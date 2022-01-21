Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services investigating complaints tied to Center for Covid Control

(CNN/WKOW) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is investigating complaints about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control (CCC).
"We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS's Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these kinds of complaints and is aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company's labs," said Dr. Lee Fleisher, chief medical officer and director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality for CMS, in a statement to CNN.
The center has more than 300 locations, including 27 in Wisconsin. It's unclear where the complaints came from.
The Better Business Bureau told 27 News last week that it had received dozens of customers writing negative reviews or complaints.
Last week, the CCC announced it was temporarily closing all of its sites. At the time, the business said "certain locations are experiencing high demand for testing due to the Omicron variant surge. This unusually high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals."
At that time, the CCC planned to reopen its locations on Saturday, January 22. But on Thursday, the CCC said it was extending the closure.
The CCC posted the following statement on its website:
Center for Covid Control (CCC) announced today it is extending its pause on operations and will not be reopening on Saturday, January 22, 2022. CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity. As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate.