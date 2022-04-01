City of Madison: COVID-19 variant less likely to spread to omicron patients

MADISON (WKOW) — The BA.2 COVID-19 sub-variant, a descendant of the omicron variant, has been identified in Wisconsin, although research points to positive signs for potential patients.
According to a news release from the City of Madison, 163 cases of BA.2 have been identified in Wisconsin as of March 24, and it was first found in Dane County January 28. Research on this variant is still in its early stages, but one factor looks positive for people who went through the omicron variant.
"Reinfection with BA.2 after being infected with BA.1 appears to be rare, based on recent research from Denmark and Qatar," PHMDC announced in its release.
Additionally, while BA.2 has been identified as more transmissible than the base omicron variant, the jump from omicron to BA.2 in terms of contagiousness is less than that between omicron and the delta variant.
At this time, all Wisconsin counties are experiencing a low community transmission rate, per the CDC. The CDC still recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms, even in a low transmission area.