COVID-19 long-haulers experiencing sleep issues

(CNN) — Many people who have recovered from COVID-19 are still dealing with long-term complications from the virus.
One of the more commonly reported issues involves difficulty sleeping.
Experts don't know why some COVID long-haulers are experiencing sleep-related issues. It's something researchers are still trying to understand.
They also aren't sure how long those symptoms could last, but the good news is they are treatable.
"This is just from my personal experience that those patients that we’re seeing a year ago in our clinic, some of them that are already after ten, twelve months of treatment, I can see some of them are improving their sleep issues. But there is no exact data, or the literature hasn't revealed how long symptoms are going to last,” said Dr. Cinthya Pena of Cleveland Clinic.
Experts say if you have recovered from COVID-19 and are dealing with ongoing sleep issues, be sure to consult with your physician.