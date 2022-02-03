COVID-19 survivors reflect on tough recoveries

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 1,300 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Thousands of patients have come out the other side, but for many, the battle is far from over.
Although most people with COVID-19 get better within weeks of illness, some people experience post-COVID conditions. They can range from problems with breathing, to brain fog, sleeping issues and changes in smell or taste. Health experts are still trying to figure out who gets them and why.
Scott Douglas was hospitalized with COVID-19 last March and was immediately put on a ventilator.
"It was the most horrifying thing that you could go through. I mean, I lost 65 pounds in two and a half weeks," Douglas said. "Ten people in my ward, and I was the only one that made it."
After he was released, he went to rehab. He said he had to relearn how to do everything, from walking to eating.
"I couldn't even stand up when I left the hospital," Douglas continued. "Getting to walk again, 20 feet, 30 feet, 160 feet, it was a big effort to do that. I mean, just to stand up when I first got out, was like you ran 10 miles. That's how bad your lungs are."
Even after going through rehab, he still gets exerted. Despite the struggles, Scott says he is thankful to be alive.
"Am I the same person I was before? No. I'm just lucky to be here."
Retired judge Dan Klossner says he feels similarly.
"I'm not as strong as I was before. But I feel I feel very, very good," he said. "What bothers me is that I'm not able to do a lot of things that I'd like to do."
Dan was hospitalized with COVID-19 in January 2021. He was released from the hospital more than a month later, but spent another month-and-a-half being cared for in a nursing home.
"I caught this thing from my brother in law. He was in my house for less than five minutes," Klossner continued. "The vaccine wasn't available before I got sick."
Klossner now has to make sure he has oxygen on him 24/7. He's thankful to his nurses and his wife, who cared for him when he was at his sickest. His message to others is to take the virus seriously.
"I mean, this thing, it took the strength right out of me," Klossner said. "So when somebody says 'oh, I'm tough enough, go ahead and think that, but don't think it for yourself. Think what you are going to do to the rest of us if you don't take care of yourself."
Douglas had a similar message.
"People think COVID is not real. It is real," he said. "I watched two young boys next to me die, within three days on a ventilator the same age as my boys. It's horrible to see, you know, and there's nothing you can do about it."
The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation estimates more than 20 million Americans suffer from long-COVID.