COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021 linked to 650K fewer hospitalizations, 300K fewer deaths nationally, study shows

(WKOW) — There were 650,000 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and 300,000 fewer deaths thanks to the number of seniors vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 in 2021, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In Wisconsin, this adds up to nearly 13,000 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and 6,100 fewer deaths among Medicare beneficiaries.
According to a release by HHS, over 90% of seniors are fully vaccinated and over 70% have received a booster shot, which has led to this dramatic decrease in deaths and hospitalizations for those enrolled in Medicare. Additionally, HHS says the reductions in hospitalizations saved more than $16 billion in medical costs.
HHS states that this data shows the significance of people — particularly seniors and other high-risk individuals — getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall. All racial and ethnic groups across the country experienced fewer deaths and hospitalizations after being vaccinated, HHS states.
“This report reaffirms what we have said all along: COVID-19 vaccines save lives and prevent hospitalizations,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We now have updated COVID vaccines designed to protect you against the Omicron strain of COVID that makes up almost all COVID cases in the U.S. The Biden-Harris Administration has ensured that updated vaccines are available at tens of thousands of locations nationwide. Over 90 percent of Americans live within 5 miles of where they can access these vaccines for free. I urge everyone eligible to get an updated COVID vaccine to protect yourself ahead of the fall and winter.”
The study was done by researchers with HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).