...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

DHS reports 12,909 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

  • Updated
COVID

MADISON (WKOW) -- 12,909 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 18,473 according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 

DHS also reports 65 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the seven-day average to 27.

Cases and deaths for each day are reported by DHS here.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,163 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 459 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. This data is updated daily at 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Health Services dashboard also shows the seven-day average of new confirmed cases to be 18,473 and the seven-day average of new probable cases to be 3,868. (CHART). The seven-day average for percent positive by test is 27% 

As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 8,903,421 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin. Of those, 1,798,578 are booster shots for vaccinated people.

So far, 62.9 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.9 percent of the state has completed the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

