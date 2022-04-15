Pandemic creating lasting impact for people heading back into the office

MADISON (WKOW) -- Around this time two years ago, some people were just starting to work from home.
Now that more and more people are heading back into the office, that can create problems after being isolated from others for so long.
Some employees are experiencing what doctors are referring to as PTSD sorts of episodes, and even showing violence towards other employees.
Dr. Rohan Nagar, who specializes in Ayurvedic medicine, says this stems from people struggling to get used to working with others again.
Nagar says they have also become more anxious, as they try and get back to what used to be their normal way of life.
"Every morning, they wake up and they're not looking forward to going to work, because they think like 'oh, I need to travel again, I need to see these people again, there will be somebody who is giving me the orders there.' So these are the small small things, which has impacted a lot, which they are not prepared for," said Nagar.
Nagar recommends that employees try and recognize that they have been in this environment before, and make sure they have a positive attitude going into the workplace.
Employers can also help employees by finding them professional help.
Nagar also wants people suffering from any mental health disorders to realize this is a problem that can be cured, and to also talk to family and friends.