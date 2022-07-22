Dane County returns to 'high' COVID-19 community level, health officials urge masks

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County has high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest data provided by the CDC.
Dane County moved up from "medium" to "high" when the organization updated its data Thursday.
To make this decision, the CDC weighs multiple metrics:
- New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
- The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
- Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
As a result, Public Health Madison and Dane County is encouraging people to take extra precautions against the virus, like making sure you're up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks in public indoor spaces.
“In Dane County, the cases reported to us have remained stable over the last two months, but hospitalizations in our region have seen a gradual increase,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “At this level, it’s time to layer proven prevention strategies to slow spread and the protect health of our friends, family, and community members.”
PHMDC says while cases may seem stable, they're also likely underreported to due the accessibility of rapid tests.
When considering masks, PHMDC says all types will provide some type of protection, but properly fitting respirators will provide the most protection.
Community members have several options when it comes to getting vaccinated or tested for the virus.
Dane County isn't the only county in the area with a high level, Columbia, Green, Rock, Iowa and Grant County also are in the same category.