Despite age, health experts predict Biden will likely make full recovery from COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- While President Biden's age may put him in the "high risk" category for COVID-19, health experts predict he'll likely make a full recovery.
The White House announced Thursday morning that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms, despite having been fully vaccinated and boosted twice.
The diagnosis comes almost two years after former President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, although now health experts say, things have changed.
"The game has changed," Professor of Population Health Sciences Ajay Sethi said. "This new variant really works around any antibodies you might have from previous infection and from the vaccines. So, that reinfection can happen sooner."
Sethi is referring to the new Omicron B.A.5 variant which has taken the country by storm over the past month and now makes up roughly 80% of new infections nationwide and in Wisconsin.
On Thursday, the positivity rate for new COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin was 14.2%, the highest rate since February 6.
"COVID has been spreading because these vaccines aren't able to prevent breakthrough infection from occurring," Sethi said. "But they don't progress to having severe disease. The vaccines are still holding up really well from protecting against hospitalization and death."
For that reason, Sethi expects Biden to recover quickly. Unlike Trump in 2020, Biden has four shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and is being treated with the drug Paxlovid, which Sethi says reduces the risk of hospitalization by 90%.
"He's got mild disease and I suspect he'll do fine," Sethi said.
White House staff say President Biden has cancelled upcoming trips to Pennsylvania and Florida and is currently isolating in the White House.
First Lady Jill Biden says she has tested negative, but she'll continue to wear a mask.