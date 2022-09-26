DHS: at-home COVID-19 tests, booster shots still have no out-of-pocket cost

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding Wisconsinites that at-home COIVD-19 tests and booster shots are still available with no out-of-pocket cost.
DHS said a release providers will continue to receive doses of the updated COVID-19 booster over the next couple weeks. As those vaccines arrive, you can visit vaccines.gov or check with your healthcare provider to find vaccination sites nearby.
Getting boosted against COVID-19 has no cost for consumer's, as DHS says the cost of the shots must be covered by health plans through the end of the federally declared public health emergency.
Additionally, Wisconsin households can get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them by ordering them online through the state. You can order a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests tests at the Say Yes! COVID Test website.
DHS says all health plans are required to cover the cost of over the counter, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for their members. Some may cover the upfront cost while others are reimbursed by the insurer.
DHS also encourages you to double check expired COVID-19 tests, since the FDA has extended the expiration dates for many of the COVID-19 self-tests. More information is available online about on FDA-authorized brands and expiration date extensions.