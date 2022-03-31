DHS authorizes second COVID-19 booster dose for adults age 50 and up

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized a second COVID-19 booster dose for people age 50 and up, as well as immunocompromised people age 12 and up.
“Expanded eligibility requirements allow more immunocompromised Wisconsin residents the opportunity to get vaccinated and stay protected against COVID-19. We support the option of everyone ages 50 and older, and immunocompromised individuals getting a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose to help prevent the worst outcomes from the virus," DHS deputy secretary Deb Standridge said in a news release.
According to the release, during the omicron surge boosted COVID-19 patients were 21 times less likely to die than unvaccinated people, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized. The DHS recommends all eligible people get at least one booster dose as soon as possible.
“The latest research suggests that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine against severe outcomes is reduced over time in adults ages 50 and older, as well as immunocompromised individuals. So, this second booster dose could help increase protection for these higher-risk individuals," Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager Stephanie Schauer said.
The CDC has previously expanded eligibility for a second booster for people age 18-49 who received Johnson & Johnson for their first shot and first booster. People age 12 and under who have undergone organ transplants or are considered immunocompromised are eligible for the Pfizer booster; adults with similar conditions are eligible for Moderna.