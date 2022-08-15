DHS encourages COVID-19 vaccines ahead of school year

MADISON (WKOW) — With the school year rapidly approaching, health officials in Wisconsin are urging parents and guardians to vaccinate children against COVID-19.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge says the organization's mission heading into school is keeping everyone "safe, healthy, and in school." She calls a "critical part" of that effort is ensuring everyone is vaccinated against the virus.
"Even as new variants emerge, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to do their job of preventing serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and even death," Standridge said. "We urge all parents and guardians to help protect our school communities and protect their children against the virus.”
At this point, everyone six months and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination, but DHS data shows many children still need their doses. DHS says 75% of Wisconsin 5-to-11-year-olds and about 40% of 12-to-17-year-olds are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In addition to encouraging vaccinations, DHS asks parents and guardians to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some ways they suggest to do this is by knowing COVID-19 community levels, knowing how to get tested for the virus, monitoring for symptoms if exposed and staying home when sick.
DHS also says it supports the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's new COVID-19 guidance for schools, and encourages districts to monitor the virus and "adjust their policies as necessary."