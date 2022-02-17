 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern
Wisconsin...

Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will
affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening,
mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to
briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping
the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a
quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents.

Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with snow
showers associated with the cold front that will move through
late this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

DHS reports 1,298 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

  Updated
COVID

MADISON (WKOW) -- 1,298 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,371 according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 

DHS also reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the seven-day average to 14.

Cases and deaths for each day are reported by DHS here.

As of Thursday afternoon, 770 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 158 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. This data is updated daily at 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Health Services dashboard also shows the seven-day average of new confirmed cases to be 1,371 and the seven-day average of new probable cases to be 202. (CHART). The seven-day average for percent positive by test is 7.8% 

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 9,243,171 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin. Of those, 1,898,237 are booster shots for vaccinated people. 

So far, 63.8 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 60.2 percent of the state has completed the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com