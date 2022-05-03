DHS reports 830 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — 830 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,262, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 242 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 41 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. This data is updated daily at 3:30 p.m.
(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)
The Department of Health Services dashboard also shows the seven-day average of new confirmed cases to be 1,262 and the seven-day average of new probable cases to be 188. (CHART). The seven-day average for percent positive by test is 9.5%
According to the CDC as of April 28, all counties in the 27 News viewing area have a low COVID-19 community transmission rate except Dane County and Columbia County. The CDC updates these classifications daily here.
(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE)
(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)
The new strain of the coronavirus causes COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.
In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.
For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.
Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.
Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.