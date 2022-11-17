DHS: Wisconsinites can order free at-home COVID-19 tests every month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to their home every month, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
This is part of the Say Yes! COVID Test program, which started in September.
“With the holidays coming up, we want to give Wisconsinites the tools they need to safely celebrate with their loved ones,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These free self-tests are delivered right to the door, allowing people to take a COVID-19 test at home and make decisions that will keep those around them safe.”
Wisconsinites can also get COVID-19 testing by visiting a community testing site. buying self-tests (link is external), using health insurance to cover the cost of purchasing additional self-tests or by contacting a health care provider.
DHS says it has distributed over 11 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, not including the 760,000 self-tests sent to 152,000 households through the Say Yes! COVID Test program.
DHS is reminding people the FDA has extended expiration dates for many COVID-19 self-tests, including the tests delivered through the Say Yes! COVID Test program. The DHS says to not be concerned if the expiration date appears to have passed; the tests are still reliable and good to use for up to an additional six months. You can find the test kits' true expiration date on the iHealth website (link is external) by entering its lot number.
The Say Yes! COVID Test program is funded in part through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds.
DHS offers free, confidential support with placing an order for your household's test package or help with finding health care and community resources near you. For this support, call 211 or 877-947-2211.
For information, resources, and data related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin, visit the COVID-19 webpage.