Doctor weighs in on expansion of Paxlovid use

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Biden Administration announced that it is working to expand availability of Pfizer's Antiviral pill Paxlovid.
The FDA authorized Paxlovid for people 12-and-older who test positive for COVID-19 and face the highest risk of severe outcome.
That includes people with underlying health conditions like diabetes and heart disease.
The White House is now moving to raise awareness about hte pill to doctors and patients.
Additionally, the White House is working to make the pill more widely accessible by sending more shipments to pharmacies and hospitals.
"I think the key here will be that it'll be more available to many more pharmacies, and hopefully that will help encourage the use of this product," Dr. David Ottenbaker, Wisconsin VP of Ambulatory Clinical Programs at SSM Health said.
When administered within five days of symptoms appearing, Paxlovid has been proven to dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.
"It's very effective, and it will prevent up to 90% of hospitalization and deaths in the high risk population," Ottenbaker said.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and want to get Paxlovid do need a prescription.