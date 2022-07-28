Doctors advise parents to vaccinate children ahead of 2022-2023 school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families are shopping for school supplies, backpacks and buying those first day outfits, but doctors also want parents to add another item to that back to school checklist: COVID-19 protection.
SSM Health's Dr. David Ottenbaker said vaccines are still a standard staple in fighting the coronavirus. He said in addition to getting children vaccinated, they should also be wearing masks, social distancing, and washing their hands frequently.
"It's every age group. Children still can be hospitalized with this virus as well as adults," said Ottenbaker. "Our hospitalization rates are going up a little bit with this latest mini surge that we're having."
On Thursday, the Madison Children's Museum partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to host a vaccine clinic for kids ages six months and older.
"We're so excited to host a vaccine clinic, this is our fifth one. This one includes the young ones, the babies again, so this is the second one with babies," said Deb Gilpin, the President and CEO of the museum. "It means we provide services to our community, that where families feel safe, where kids feel like they can be comfortable and familiar and trust that nothing's going to hurt them here."
So far, she said more than 600 people have been vaccinated at the clinics.
"We see families who have gotten their vaccination when they're here and they're waiting out the post-shot time talking to families who are about to go in about how they got through it," she said. "They don't know each other, and that's what being a neighbor is, that's what we need in our community, and we love hosting that experience," she said.
Vaccinations at the museum are free, as well as admission for those participating in the clinic.
Gilpin said after the kids get their shots, they can enjoy themselves.
"They can deal with something they might be a little more nervous about, and then be able to do it in a way that, afterwards, they get to play," Gilpin said.
Dr. Ottenbaker said that by reducing risks of COVID-19, parents can "keep our children in school, keep them learning is really where we all want this to go."