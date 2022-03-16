Doctors encourage vaccinations to help protect the most vulnerable.

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 shots have gotten a ton of attention since the pandemic, but doctors say immunization is proven to eradicate all infectious diseases.
Doctors say Wednesday, National Vaccination Day, is about discussing the importance of vaccinations and its role in public health. Other diseases like measles, mumps, hepatitis and whooping cough are still incredibly contagious and can harm children and adults.
“The thing that's really important about vaccination is it protects those people who can't mount an immune response,” explains Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician. “There's a lot of people who have compromised immune systems, where if they were to try to get vaccinated, they might not mount that response. By being highly vaccinated. We create protection for the most vulnerable in our society, whether they're elderly, whether they're suffering from cancer, transplants, or children who can't yet be vaccinated. By the rest of us doing our job and getting vaccinated, we protect those populations from some of these really bad diseases.”
Though state health officials reported Tuesday that the COVID-19, seven-day average is up slightly, the number of cases has been declining significantly since mid-January.
Public Health Madison and Dane County is making it easy for residents to get boosted and vaccinated against COVID. They say it’s important to be prepared for another surge.
“I just want to reassure people that depending on where we're at with COVID, we have and we'll continue to adapt and adjust as we need to, to make sure that everyone has access to the vaccine,” said Morgan Finke, Communications Coordinator for Public Health Madison and Dane County. “Things have drastically slowed down over the last month or so. We are still providing some first doses, but it's mostly boosters right now.”
Vaccination clinics are being hosted at the Alliant Energy Center and several libraries throughout the city of Madison. Each location offers every phase of the dose.
You can go here to make a COVID vaccine appointment in Dane County.
And here to get more information about staying up to date on your regular immunizations.