Doctors monitoring rise in COVID cases

MADISON (WKOW) – Doctors are monitoring a rise in cases of COVID-19 cases as kids head back to class.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID hospitalizations nationwide are up 15 percent in one week. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a 13 percent increase in the state in the last two weeks.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, doctors say numbers could continue to increase with students back in school and as cooler temperatures have us spending more time inside.
“For kids who are vulnerable or immunocompromised, you may want to consider masking,” said Dr. Bill Hartman, UW Health.
Hartman says a new COVID booster is on the way.
Doctors hope it will be approved by the middle of the month.