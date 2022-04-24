Doctors weigh in on COVID-19 therapeutics

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the omicron variant still widely circulating, many people who test positive for COVID-19 may wonder if there is anything they can do to cut down the number of sick days they have to take. One option is taking COVID-19 therapeutics.
Right now, COVID-19 therapeutics consist of monoclonal antibodies or antivirals, but doctors say they aren't meant for the vast majority of people.
Instead, they are intended for people with underlying health conditions or the elderly.
"Which medical and which treatment route is best for you really should be a decision that is done with your primary care physician," Dr. Amy Franta, Regional Chief Medical Officer at SSM Health, said.
So far, studies have shown that COVID-19 therapeutics can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in vulnerable and elderly populations.