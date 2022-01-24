Evers announces 5.4 million masks distributed already in 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that 5.4 million N95 and KN95 masks have been distributed to 130 locations across Wisconsin since the start of 2022.
According to a news release from Evers' office, his administration has distributed just under 400,000 masks to Wisconsin schools in the last week alone. Evers said that ensuring Wisconsinites have access to "high-quality" masks like the N95 and KN95 is a vital part of his administration's plan to fight COVID-19.
“In addition to getting vaccine shots in arms and expanding our COVID-19 testing efforts, ensuring that folks have access to high-quality masks and respirators is key to helping keep people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring our kids continue learning in the classroom, our small businesses and main streets recover, and our workers to stay on the job," Evers said in the release.
Current CDC guidelines advise everyone to wear a well-fitting mask in public, regardless of vaccine status. According to the CDC, disposable surgical masks, N95s and KN95s offer the most protection for wearers. However, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Karen Timberlake also said that wearing any mask at all is better than no mask if you can't get a KN95 or N95.
“Wearing a well-fitting mask in public places is a critical tool to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask. To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently," Timberlake said in the release.
Agencies requesting masks from the state stockpile can do so here. Private citizens can find reputable sellers to purchase N95s and KN95s here.