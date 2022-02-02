Evers gives update on $4.5 billion in pandemic relief investments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers highlighted the planned uses for $4.5 billion dollars in COVID-19 relief funds Wednesday, pointing to Wisconsin's economic recovery.
According to a news release from Evers' office, the state has spent more than $2.77 billion on public health and emergency response necessities, as well as economic initiatives and direct support for residents and businesses.
“Wisconsin families, farmers, businesses, industries, and communities have benefited from these investments in every corner of our state, and even as we continue to ensure the state has resources to continue responding to the pandemic, we’ll keep working to get help to folks who need support now," Evers said in the release.
Evers' administration kept $173 million in a pandemic response and recovery reserve fund to make sure Wisconsin has the capacity to properly respond to future crises. The state's efforts to date have led to an overall economic recovery, especially in terms of employment, according to Evers.
“We’ve made critically important investments to put our state in the best position to ensure a strong economic recovery, and now Wisconsin has the lowest unemployment rate in state history and the fewest number of people unemployed ever,” Evers said.
Click here for more information on Wisconsin pandemic assistance, along with stories of COVID-19 recovery across the state.