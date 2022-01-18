Everything you need to know about getting your at-home COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Government officials launched a new website on Tuesday allowing all Americans to order free, at-home rapid tests delivered straight to their doors. The website expands access to millions of people in a time where COVID-19 testing demand is higher than ever.
People are eligible for four rapid antigen tests per household once a month. All you need to do is visit COVIDtests.gov, enter your name and address and submit your form.
If you choose to include your email, you should receive confirmation within a couple of minutes.
Officials say the tests take about 7-12 days to ship.
Caitlin Chitwood said she ordered the test in under a minute.
"I was really surprised how easy it was," Chitwood said. "It's really nice to just have have them on hand, just in case."
Health care workers say the newly-available tests could be a game-changer for test providers and public health departments.
"At home tests are great," Rock County Public Health Supervisor Kelsey Cordova said. "They increase accessibility to testing. And testing is incredibly important because while we can take precautions in our day to day life — wear masks, avoid close contact with others — tests help us identify those who test positive and are carrying the virus."
UW Health's Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof agreed.
"Hopefully, with the more rapid availability across the United States with these at home tests, it'll decrease the pressure on these testing sites a little bit so that those folks who find themselves needing a test, but not having one at home, will be able to find one in pretty short order," Pothof said.
If you've gone out and bought a rapid test since January 15, health insurers say they'll still be able to cover the cost or reimburse you for the money spent, depending on your health insurance provider.