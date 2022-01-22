Experts say omicron is making the worker shortage problem worse

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's already tough to find workers for businesses, but experts say the recent omicron surge has only made matters worse.
"It's just really hard," American Eagle manager Maddie Stocker said. "And I've like tried everything I could to get people."
Stocker said despite above-minimum wage pay and benefits, the store hasn't been able to fill its open positions. It's a phenomenon the country has dealt with since the beginning of the pandemic, but recently, it's gotten worse.
"It's not just my store that's suffering," Stocker said. "I've had a lot of other stores come up to me saying like, 'Hey, are you guys struggling?' And I think the main reason why everybody's struggling is because the pandemic."
Experts say omicron has a lot to do with it.
A recent study by Goldman Sachs found that the number of workers out due to covid-related reasons tripled from December to January.
"It's been this way, since the beginning of the pandemic," Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon said.
Brandon says businesses are hurting now more than ever, and unfortunately, don't have the staffing resources to deal with the problems.
"They're navigating things like supply chain shortages, inflation, labor gap and now COVID in the workplace at a significant rate," Brandon said. "They still need the resources to be able to navigate that."
Luckily for Stocker, she's been able to enlist help from other American Eagle stores across Wisconsin, who have been sending workers from their locations to Madison.
Even with that, though, she and other part-time staff are sometimes working more than a week straight.
"It's just a lot of people are scared of this pandemic," Stocker said. "It's just getting worse and worse. And there's unfortunately, nothing we can do about it."