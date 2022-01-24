 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with total
accumulations of two to three inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Columbia and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will likely
impact the morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with total
accumulations of two to three inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Columbia and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will likely
impact the morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

FDA expands eligibility for Remdesivir

  • Updated
Remdesivir Eligibility Expanded

CNN -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has extended the use of the antiviral Remdesivir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

The medicine had received Emergency Use Authorization in May 2020. Back then, it was only for use in people hospitalized with severe COVID-19.

In October 2020, it was approved for anyone 12 and older, who was hospitalized.

On Friday, the agency expanded the use to include everyone who tests positive for the disease, but is not hospitalized, has mild to moderate symptoms, and is at high risk of severe illness.

Patients can get the medication through an IV for a period of three days.   