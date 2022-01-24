FDA expands eligibility for Remdesivir

CNN -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has extended the use of the antiviral Remdesivir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.
The medicine had received Emergency Use Authorization in May 2020. Back then, it was only for use in people hospitalized with severe COVID-19.
In October 2020, it was approved for anyone 12 and older, who was hospitalized.
On Friday, the agency expanded the use to include everyone who tests positive for the disease, but is not hospitalized, has mild to moderate symptoms, and is at high risk of severe illness.
Patients can get the medication through an IV for a period of three days.