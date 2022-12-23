Getting Answers: How the cold can impact rapid COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW) — Earlier in December, the Biden administration again made free COVID-19 tests available to the public.
Now that the tests ordered through covidtests.org are starting to arrive at the doorsteps of Wisconsinites who asked for them, Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) warns the cold could impact their effectiveness.
"The tests should be kept above freezing, so prolonged time in a mailbox will make them less accurate," said Kan Van Horn, PHMDC's Public Health Preparedness Coordinator, in an email to 27 News.
Van Horn said each manufacturer has different recommendations or requirements for the temperature tests should be stored at, but most require temperatures above freezing.
If the tests freeze, Van Horn said it can damage the proteins, making it so there's less viable antigen for testing. This can result in a higher likelihood for false negatives.
Any test left in mailboxes during the current extreme cold over the next several days will be less reliable, according to Van Horn.
"That said, you can check them: if you think you’ve gotten to the mailbox fast enough, you can open one of the kits immediately after bringing it inside and see if the liquid is frozen or not," Van Horn said. "If it is still liquid right as you brought it inside, it’s likely still accurate."
If you do need to replace frozen COVID-19 tests, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services also offers tests that will be mailed to your door. A set of five tests can be ordered each month and the department has a list of other options to get a free test.