Hawaii may require booster dose to visit

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the top American vacation destinations may soon require tourists to have a COVID booster shot if they want to visit.
Hawaii currently allows travelers to the islands if they have two approved COVID-19 vaccine doses, although the Governor says his office is strongly considering changing its definition of 'fully vaccinated'.
Governor David Ige says the requirement may become three doses, which includes a booster shot. Those who are not boosted would be required to isolate for five days once they arrive.