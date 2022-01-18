 Skip to main content
Hawaii may require booster dose to visit

  • Updated
Hawaii
By Jessica Porter

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the top American vacation destinations may soon require tourists to have a COVID booster shot if they want to visit.

Hawaii currently allows travelers to the islands if they have two approved COVID-19 vaccine doses, although the Governor says his office is strongly considering changing its definition of 'fully vaccinated'.

Governor David Ige says the requirement may become three doses, which includes a booster shot. Those who are not boosted would be required to isolate for five days once they arrive.