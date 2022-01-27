Health care workers propose trauma recovery and training program

MADISON (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges professionally and personally for health care workers.
Some of those workers in Dane County unveiled a plan to help their peers. They've proposed the Dane County Healthcare Workforce Trauma Recovery and Training Program. It would analyze the pandemic's impact on health care workers and find ways to respond to their needs.
The proposal was presented at a virtual meeting of the county's Health and Human Needs Committee Thursday evening.
Justin Giebel spoke in favor of the proposal during the meeting. He is a registered nurse in the Trauma Life Center at UW Health. He said he's struggled with depression because of the things he's experienced during the pandemic.
"We hold the hands of patients as they’re struggling to get the tiniest breath. When they have to be intubated or go on mechanical life support, they can remain in that state for months on end and some don't come off," Giebel said.
Funding for the program would need to be approved by the full county board.