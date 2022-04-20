Health experts say new BA.2 sublineage could be cause for concern

MADISON (WKOW) -- As masks are coming off and restrictions are easing around the country, many states including Wisconsin, are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Health experts say a new sublineage of the Omicron BA.2 variant could be the cause. On Wednesday, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported almost 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, the most since mid-February. SSM Health's VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat says the new variant could be the cause.
"That is a concern if other other variants emerge, especially if they are very different," Kharbat said.
Milwaukee Public Schools announced Tuesday they'd be reinstating their mask mandate for all students, just a day after it was lifted. Officials cited in a press release "a significant transmission of the virus in the city of Milwaukee."
Doctors like UW Health Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof say other factors could also be at play.
"We could be seeing some increased cases from spring break," Pothof said. "We've had recently a lot of travel during a time where we're not really doing mitigation that much."
Pothof says he's not very concerned just yet, but will be keeping an eye on hospitalizations and positivity rates moving forward. He also points out that while the new variant is about 25% more contagious than the previous subvariant, it doesn't necessarily cause more severe disease, and he doesn't believe mask mandates will come back any time soon.
"Unlike previous waves where we didn't have as good of protection against severe disease, we are in a state where maybe we do have better protection against severe disease," Pothof said. "Some lingering immunity from our last Omicron surge makes it so that even though we might see more cases, you might see that number go up, it may not translate into more hospitalizations."