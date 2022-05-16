Health officials encourage extra precautions as COVID-19 cases increase

MADISON (WKOW) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise again, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging residents to know their local risk level and take additional precautions against the virus.
DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says despite the virus continuing to change, the state has the ability to fight it with vaccines, testing and new treatment.
"As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness,” Timberlake said in statement.
One of the ways Wisconsinites can help keep their community safe is by using the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels data, which tracks case activity and gives each county a ranking of risk on a weekly basis. The latest data puts seven counties at high community level, 38 at medium and 27 at low.
Those within the high community level are recommended to wear masks in public settings regardless of vaccination status.
Health officials also encourage Wisconsin residents to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if you have symptoms or are exposed to the virus and stay home if you are sick.