Hooterville Inn on the edge of Dane County hopes to bounce back now that mask mandate is no more

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- For several months, Dane County was the only county in southern Wisconsin with an indoor mask mandate in place, and that meant several businesses near the Dane County border lost customers to other neighboring counties. Now that the mandate has been lifted, they're hoping to bounce back.
The Hooterville Inn in Blue Mounds sits less than half a mile from the Dane County-Iowa County border. You can even see the border from the dive bar's front porch.
Owner Jeff Lange says his business took a hit when the mask mandate was reinstated.
"When the second mandate went into effect, there was definitely a downturn in business because three and a half miles down the road, they didn't have to deal with it," Lange said. "It was absolutely unfair."
Lange says because many of his customers come from neighboring Iowa County, a lot of them started going elsewhere for a bite to eat.
"You know, they'd come in and be like, 'Oh, just take your mask off, we don't care,'" Lange said. "And I'd say, 'Yeah, but we can't.'"
Now that the mandate has been lifted, Lange says he's hopeful that they can bounce back.
"I'm hopeful, definitely hopeful," Lange said. "It just feels like that's the trajectory that we're going and I'm hopeful that it is."