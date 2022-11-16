How the pandemic is reshaping a generation

 Skip to main content
MADISON (WKOW) — Some of the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to light in pediatricians' offices and schools. And could be reshaping a generation.

The COVID Generation, also known as Gen C, has been defined as children born from 2016 to the mid-2030s. Researchers included that wide-reaching timespan because they say the changes we're seeing aren't going anywhere anytime soon.  

From delays in speech to delays in motor function, doctors say most families with younger children are seeing some impact due to a lack of socialization. 

"Even families who have kids who aren't otherwise at risk for delays, you know, may have seen some differences related to differences in participating in social environments," said Dr. Maria Stanley from the Waisman Center on the UW-Madison campus. 

So, where do we go from here? Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Rebecca Ribley introduces you to Gen C and some ways they're overcoming challenges Thursday on 27 News at 10.