How to spot a fake N95 or K-N95 mask

(CNN) -- The highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant has health officials recommending you upgrade your mask to an N95 or K-N95. With this, it's important you know how to tell whether your mask is real or fake.
The U.S. certifies N95's while China approves K-N95 masks.
The CDC has issued a warning, saying about 60% of N95 or K-N95 masks on the market are counterfeit.
"It's an incredibly difficult market for consumers to navigate. There are hundreds of millions of these masks on the market in America right now that have no oversight. It's very dangerous," said Kelly Carothers, Protect N95 Government Affairs Director.
To know your mask isn't counterfeit, you should:
- Make sure your N95 mask has a "NIOSH" approval label, and that it's spelled correctly
- Make sure it doesn't have any decorative fabric or add-ons that make elaborate claims
- Look out for if the facepiece has ear loops instead of headbands