Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin helping animals find their new, forever home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge of animals getting adopted. But now, many of these pets are being returned and shelters are doing what they can to help them find their new, forever home.
Faith Stephens, Public Relations and Community Outreach Coordinator for The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, says this was something the shelter anticipated.
"We know it's a crisis nationwide right now. So, we are very fortunate to have a great community and have resources for our community," Stephens said.
She shares that there are various reasons for people to return their pets. Some owners found they did not have as much free time as they did in lockdown, after returning back to work and other in-person obligations.
"We have noticed a little bit of an up-spike, just because a lot of them had a lot of free time. You know, a lot of people weren't working. So they had a lot of time to spend with the dog. Now that they're back and going to work again, we have seen some surrenders due to that," Stephens said.
Stephens also says animals can misbehave when left alone too long, resulting in owners bringing them back to the shelter for, "bad behavior, separation, anxiety, different things like that, that have been caused, kind of, from the pandemic."
Karly Harrison, Assistant Supervisor of Adoptions, says these returns have had a negative effect.
"A lot of the dogs were kind of cooped up, not really being able to experience all that they wanted to experience," Harrison said. "I know that kind of took a toll on them, mentally and physically. Unfortunately, I know, there was some that had to be returned just because they didn't get the experience that they were wanting to have."
Because of the increased return of animals to shelters, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is offering a discounted adoption fee -- hoping it will make it easier for these pets to find a new home.
"It's great that we can finally get some of these longer chain residents out of here. And we are super excited that we've seen a lot of animals go home during this event," Stephens said.
The shelter has seen more animals get adopted since they started offering a discounted price.
They are partnering with the Bissell Foundation to make this possible.
"It's great, because it helps us get a lot of animals out into good homes. So we're really thankful for Bissell that they can put on these events," Stephens said.
Karley Harrison says not everyone can spend a couple hundred dollars on an addition to their family, "It's just nice seeing the look on their face coming in, when they say 'Oh my gosh', I can get a family member for $50.' So just really nice seeing that, being able to offer them a loving companion."
The $50 adoption fee will continue until Monday, July 18th. More information can be found on the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's website.