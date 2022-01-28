'I think it's a win-win': UW-Platteville offers unique solution to substitute teacher shortage

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- As schools across the country see teachers quarantined by COVID-19 and the nation faces a shortage of substitute teachers, districts have gone to extraordinary lengths to deliver for their students.
Now, UW-Platteville is offering a unique solution to a shortage of subs in their area -- utilizing future educators from their Higher Ed system to fill in.
"This is very new news to our students," Assistant Dean for the College of Liberal Arts and Education Lindsay Hollingsworth said. "There's been a lot of excitement."
Through the program, students have the opportunity to obtain an associate's degree while earning their bachelor's degree.
Hollingsworth said that this will allow them to meet the state's substitute teacher eligibility requirements and, ideally, be actively subbing in classrooms this coming fall.
The opportunity comes at a time when the Platteville School District, like many, are struggling with staffing shortages.
Superintendent Jim Boebel said that they are very excited to have some relief because of this plan.
"Even in our schools today, this day, we had an email saying we need some coverage. Whenever that happens, we have other staff during their prep period covering for another teacher or accepting another class into theirs," Boebel said. "That is such a noble effort that represents how much we care and how much our staff cares about our students, but that's not a long term solution. This will help."
In addition to real-world teaching experience, the initiative aims to give students at UW-Platteville a paycheck.
"I think it's a win-win -- both for our school partners because we are providing them a service. We're going to help them get some substitute teachers. Its also a wonderful advantage for our students," Hollingsworth said.
The opportunity will be open to qualifying education majors this spring with the goal of expanding it to all majors in the fall.
More information about the program and how to sign up can be found here.