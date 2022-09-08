'I want to have a normal experience': UW-Madison students react to COVID-19 policy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are all moved in as the fall semester is in full swing.
While COVID protocols have lessened on campus, concerns for some Badgers have not.
On the UW-Madison campus, the COVID-19 environment is much different from the one some students experienced two years ago.
Brendon Dybdahl is the Director of Marketing for University Housing. He said in past years, students who tested positive were required to isolate in "temporary spaces" -- which were rooms set up by the university.
However, he said now that is not required and students may choose to quarantine in their respective dorm room.
"This year, we don't have access to some of those available spaces that we had before either," Dybdahl said. "We feel like, given the the guidance and the situation, we don't need as many spaces."
Though there are not as many temporary spaces as last year, he said there is a limited availability for those students who choose it.
University Housing is encouraging students to have a conversation and develop a plan of what to do if a resident tests positive.
"The main thing really is going to be that communication between the residents and making sure that they agree to a good plan for how they want to handle that, if there is a positive case," Dybdahl said.
For freshman roommates Eleanor Flanagan and Claire Wendland, it is a relief to not be under strict COVID guidelines. But, they said it's still a concern in the back of their minds.
"It's just kind of hard to get your bearings when it was treated so severely in high school, and then you kind of come here, and it's like, okay, 'what do I do now?'" Flanagan said.
Wendland adds she is still trying to learn how to live on her own, while figuring out classes and other college adjustments.
Now, she said another thing to figure out is what to do with a positive case.
"It's a little frustrating just because you don't know what to do in that circumstance if you and your roommate might not agree. But, if there was a set rule, you know, it'd be a lot easier to figure out," Wendland said.
The students said they still want to be cautious, though, because the last thing they want is to be back online.
"You want to still be careful, because we don't want to go to all online this winter. That's what I worry about most, because I want to have a normal experience," Wendland said.
COVID updates can be found here.
The university said it will continue to work with campus, local and state health officials in keeping the community safe. Guidelines will be updated as needed.