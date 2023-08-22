 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

In-person visitation temporarily suspended at Dane Co. Jail due to increase in COVID-19 cases among residents

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is temporarily suspending in-person visitation and programming at the county jail due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The agency says 49 jail residents tested positive.

Those who are sick are being isolated in four City-County Building cellblocks and two Public Safety Building housing units.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say the jail has medical staff in the building 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They say if a resident's symptoms become too severe to be treated at the jail, they'll be taken to a hospital.

The jail also has other safety precautions in place. It has face masks for all staff and residents, along with rapid testing, vaccinations and increased cleaning protocols.

Attorney visits will be allowed with mandatory face coverings.