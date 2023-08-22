In-person visitation temporarily suspended at Dane Co. Jail due to increase in COVID-19 cases among residents

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is temporarily suspending in-person visitation and programming at the county jail due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The agency says 49 jail residents tested positive.
Those who are sick are being isolated in four City-County Building cellblocks and two Public Safety Building housing units.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office say the jail has medical staff in the building 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They say if a resident's symptoms become too severe to be treated at the jail, they'll be taken to a hospital.
The jail also has other safety precautions in place. It has face masks for all staff and residents, along with rapid testing, vaccinations and increased cleaning protocols.
Attorney visits will be allowed with mandatory face coverings.