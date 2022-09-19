Iowa County Health Department announces COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics, end of drive-thru PCR testing clinic

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Health Department (ICHD) announced Monday it has available Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots and that its COVID-19 drive-thru PCR test site will be ending its service, effective October 1.
Vaccine clinics are every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health and Human Services building in Dodgeville. Appointments can be scheduled on the ICHD website or calling 608-930-9870.
ICHD's last testing day for the COVID-19 PCR drive-thru will be Sept. 29.
Officials say they're making the change due to widely-available free antigen at-home tests, significant changes from DHS on community testing program requirements, limited staff capacity and low volume of specimens being collected at the current clinics.
Local Iowa County testing options can be found here.
Separately, Public Health Madison & Dane County also announced it has additional COVID-19 booster appointments available.