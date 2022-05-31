'It could change what Sun Prairie is known for': DCF announces winning businesses, communities in $20 million child care grant program

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced on Tuesday the first batch of communities and businesses to receive funding through a $20 million program aimed at making child care more affordable and accessible.
The awards are the state's latest use of one-time federal pandemic relief. DCF officials said they were able to distribute more than $20 million between two programs: one allowing businesses to cover the child care costs of their employees and the other going to communities so they can bolster their child care options.
DCF announces 28 communities had received funding through the 'Dream Up!' program. 12 communities and community organizations will get their grant money this spring while the remaining 16 will see their funds arrive this fall. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
"When parents can't find high-quality early care and education options that meet their needs, they can't work," DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said. "And this is especially true for women in the workforce."
Sun Prairie is one of the communities to receive funding this spring. The city's parks, recreation and forestry director, Kristin Grissom, said the community hasn't yet decided how it will use its $75,000 grant.
Amundson said the state didn't expect recipients to know how they'll spend their money yet. She said since the program was the first of its kind, she wanted city and business leaders to take a deliberate approach to developing plans.
"To folks who are wondering whether we need clear, real clear ideas from the start, we're gonna learn through this process," Amundson said. "And we're gonna be right there every step of the way to help replicate the learning that we're experiencing."
In addition to Sun Prairie, the spring recipients include the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Marathon County, Adams County, The Sauk Prairie Area Chamber, Children's Cottage (Royall School District, Elroy), The Stockbridge-Munsee Community, Superior, Indianhead Community Action Agency (Rusk County), United Way of St. Croix Valley, Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Progress Lakeshore (Manitowoc County).
Meanwhile, the 'Partner Up!' program will provide grants to more than 100 businesses statewide. 49 businesses are included in the first batch of awardees. Two of those recipients, Lardie Property Management and Verhelst CPA, are in Dane County. DCF officials said the agency will announce the remaining grant recipients later this summer.
Looking for local solutions
Charlotte Bogard has run Teddy's Place in Sun Prairie for nearly 40 years. After opening in 1984, Bogart said she's currently experiencing difficulty in hiring people for only the third time in the day care center's existence.
"Very unusual," Bogart said. "Usually, people are coming here saying, 'can I come work for you?' And I'm not used to that not happening."
Bogart said additional grants could help pay staff more but noted a previous federal relief program was still giving her the ability to pay employees a $300 monthly bonus. She said another solution would be providing mental health services to families with children who are dealing with traumatic experiences.
Bogart said children with behavioral issues were contributing to some staff burning out and believed addressing trauma at home would make for less stressful experiences in child care settings, for both staff and other children.
"You'd be helping us by helping them," she said. "Those families, any way they can be helped, those are the families that need it."
During Tuesday's press conference, Amundson said some possible uses of grant money include raises to attract and retain workers, startup funds to get new providers off the ground, and covering the tuition of child care workers seeking to further their career.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said child care was, in some ways, a missing piece in the community's economic development puzzle.
"We're doing well in this community with business development but we need to do more with workforce development," Esser said. "And we think child care is a critical part of that."
Bogart agreed with the value of making Sun Prairie synonymous with quality child care options. She felt while the community had no shortage of options, families could benefit from staff members earning more attractive wages and having programs that covered enrollment costs for working-class families.
"It could change what Sun Prairie is known for," she said. "Right now, we're known for growth, like, we're just growing so fast every time you talk about Sun Prairie. It would be wonderful if we could say Sun Prairie has the best child care of any city."