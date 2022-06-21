'It's been a long time coming': Area pharmacies to begin vaccinating children 6 months and up

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The largest vaccination effort in American history has finally reached the nation's youngest.
Beginning Wednesday, some area pharmacies will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines to children six months and up.
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines via curbside service. Appointments have are already booked out for the next few weeks.
"It's been a long time coming," Thad Schumacher, owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy said. "We're glad that these last members of our community can be vaccinated."
In preparation for high demand, the pharmacy has color-coded their doses based on the type of vaccine and the age of the recipient. As parents book appointments, Schumacher said there are other important rules for parents to be aware of.
"In order for our pharmacists to vaccinate someone under the age of three, we need a prescription on file, so the child's doctor would need to send in a prescription to the pharmacy," Schumacher said.
Forward Pharmacy will also begin vaccinating children six months and up at all five of their locations Wednesday. Those locations are: Cottage Grove, McFarland, Deerfield, Cambridge and Columbus.
"We're finally getting close to that finish line, where this last portion of the population that hasn't been able to be vaccinated is finally getting their chance," Matt Mabie, owner of Forward Pharmacy said.
Both CVS and Walgreens announced they will administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to some children under five-years-old too.
CVS started offering both Pfizer and Moderna Tuesday to kids as young as 18 months old. Meanwhile, at Walgreens, children have to be at least three-years-old to get the vaccine.
The pharmacies are part of a federal program that allowed them to order COVID-19 vaccines in advance and get them shipped as soon as they were approved.
Many hospitals are still waiting for shipments of vaccines, which have been ordered by the Wisconsin Department of Health.
More information for parents on booking a vaccine appointment for their child can be found online.