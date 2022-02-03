Local experts offer perspective on effects of COVID-19 in Q&A with 27 News

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease's effects have radically altered day-to-day life for everyone in the world.
As part of our ongoing coverage of the coronavirus, 27 News' George Smith and Amber Noggle sat down with UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof, Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich and UW-Madison Population Health Sciences professor Ajay Sethi to discuss the pandemic's effects.
George Smith: As we've learned more about the coronavirus over the course of two years, -- we've relied on guidance and recommendations from medical experts and doctors.
Amber Noggle: They've stressed the importance of washing hands, wearing a mask and getting the vaccine. We're joined now by UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof, Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County and Ajay Sethi, Population Health Sciences Professor at UW-Madison.
Dr. Pothof, if you can think back to two years ago, did you think that COVID-19 would be impacting our everyday lives two years later?
Dr. Jeff Pothof: No, I mean, really, that wasn't on our radar. When we talked about this two years ago, we thought of it more akin to Ebola, there was a novel pathogen. And if someone from Wuhan, China was to travel to Madison, Wisconsin, would we be prepared to identify them, isolate them in our hospital, test them and make sure they can spread this to these other folks. So at that point, I don't even think we had on our radar that this could become a global pandemic.
GS: Janel, as director of Dane County's health department, what are the most difficult decisions that you've had to make during the pandemic?
Janel Heinrich: Yeah I'm sure most folks would expect me to talk about the policy decisions that I or we in public health have had to make. And that's not entirely untrue. All of those policy decisions have been, you know, pretty hard and not without consideration of the ripple effects of those decisions.
But there's been a lot of other hard decisions too. When we're responding to this highly communicable highly transmissible disease, this pandemic, which is the foundation to public health, to our role and responsibility.
But not everyone in our department was hired to do this work, this type of work. And so we've had to create action plans and pivot various very quickly and asked people to change everything that they knew to be true probably about what they had been doing in public health and what we were asking them to do in the past two years. And so start without those considerations as well.
AN: And Ajay, right now almost all people testing positive for COVID-19 are being infected with the omicron variant. Once it burns out, do you think another variant could emerge?
Ajay Sethi: Yeah, certainly, whether it's in Wisconsin in the US, or someplace around the world, this virus is going to continue to transmit and evolve. And at some point, the right combination of mutations will, you know, yield a variant that's might have an advantage over the previous variants that have circulated so we can expect it and I think we just have to take it one variant at a time.
GS: Dr. Pothof, do you anticipate us needing another COVID-19 booster this spring? Or will the COVID-19 vaccine become a once a year shot like the flu vaccine?
JP: You know, I think right now it's hard to tell. Right now we are getting data on the durability of the three dose series. There are places in the world, particularly Israel, where they're looking at the durability of the fourth dose, what additional protection does that give us.
But I do think what we could end up with is a booster for COVID-19 that targets the most prevalent variants in our communities, as those variants are discovered and spread around the world.
And in that sense, it might be a booster that we get, say once a year similar to a flu shot that covers us gives us a really good protection against the most common variants circulating around the world at that time.
AN: And Janelle branching off from that what needs to happen for the COVID 19 pandemic to become an endemic?
JH: Yeah, I think that's the question of the day, right. And we know that COVID will be endemic, and what that means, I think, socially, there's a lot more acceptance of it becoming endemic right now than it is in public health and health care.
And what we'll need to see is, I guess, more of an equilibrium, equilibrium or stabilization and reduction in hospitalizations, and deaths, and our ability to care for folks. And when we don't see as much disruption in our daily lives, from this illness, as we currently are seeing.
GS: Ajay, whether it's wearing masks or employer shifting to virtual or hybrid workspaces, what are some of the things we're doing right now that you think will stay once this pandemic is over?
AS: You know, I think a lot of people are going to have more situational awareness of bugs that transmit through the air. And in the future, maybe people will avoid gatherings more often, or maybe have a preference for doing things outdoors when that's an option.
And of course, maybe washing hands just a little bit more wearing that mask, of course, and, and using technology to our advantage.