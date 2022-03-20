Local music venue seeks to put Village of Brooklyn on the map

VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- After two years of COVID-19, many businesses didn't know if they were going to make it. However, one small town music venue in the Village of Brooklyn held on to hope and is hoping to bounce back and put the town on the map.
Main Street Music is the town's local music venue. Its owner, Andy Meyer, says he started the venue in honor of his son.
"What really got me going is finding my spirit after I lost my son to a heroine overdose in January of 2018," Meyer said. "So I wrote a song about him and the addiction and it just kind of turned into this whole musical journey I'm on."
Meyer got the ball rolling and opened the business in February 2020, not knowing just a month later the world would change and shut his business down.
"After a few months, I tried to open back up and it was just not worth it," Meyer said. "Because nobody wanted to come in. And it was a very heavy hit on me."
Now that things are turning back around, Main Street Music is open again and finally bringing back big crowds and big acts from across the country.
He's hoping the music can bring people joy, and himself some peace of mind in honor of his son.
"It feels great and feels like this is why you never give up on your dreams," Meyer said. "Even though you get beat down once in a while, you just got to keep plugging away."