Madison-area company hopes to boost morale of health care workers with special delivery

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison-based health insurance company hoped a special delivery to health care workers at local hospitals could boost morale and raise awareness about COVID-19 booster shots.
Staff from WPS Health Solutions delivered some healthy snacks and treats to frontline workers at several Madison-area hospitals, including SSM Health St. Mary's, UW Health, and UnityPoint Health-Meriter.
It's been proven now that the booster does work and help out even with the new variants that are coming out," said Beth Rozak, the medical respiratory floor director at St. Mary's.
But it was also a good opportunity for WPS staff to let those overworked health care workers know someone is thinking of them, and appreciates what they're doing as cases of COVID-19 push some hospitals to the breaking point.
I know that we're almost two years into this pandemic and it's probably discouraging for them but just know that they are not forgotten and they are appreciated," said Megan Willauer, director of corporate affairs with WPS. "We hope that it's just a little morale boost for them to keep to keep them going.
Rozak said it helps because staff can't always take time to grab a meal during their shift.
"We really appreciate it as staff not able to always get their meal breaks or get their snack breaks, to kind of have something that's individually wrapped that they can grab and kind of fill them up and energize them and keep them out on the floor," said Rozak.