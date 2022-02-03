Madison catering business thrives despite challenges of pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A global pandemic is a difficult time to run a business, but a Madison woman is making it work despite the challenges.
Carmell Jackson owns and runs Melly Mel's Soul Food, offering recipes passed down through generations. The business relies on catering to survive.
"I started getting cancellations of weddings. People were canceling graduations. You know, it was just like, what's going on?" Jackson said. "You start to go into almost like a survival mode, like what am I going to do to make money?"
Melly Mel's started offering drive-up ordering, but Jackson says there were other costs associated with that, like pre-packaged containers and silverware. On top of that, she has been dealing with supply chain issues.
"You have to be prepared for anything that's coming up, because our nation is changing month by month, maybe week by week."
Once people started getting vaccinated, Jackson says she started to see more orders.
"Because of the vaccines - thank God for the vaccine - our numbers are back up a little bit," Jackson continued. "We're doing great. People are calling us, we're booking weddings."
Jackson says Melly Mel's has also had help in the form of business grants. In the future, she hopes to get a brick and mortar location where she can food prep and keep her supplies, because she says Melly Mel's is growing.
"I'm feeling really blessed that I'm still working as hard as I am," Jackson said. "I'm really booked.