Madison Children's Museum hosting pop-up vaccination clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Children's Museum will be hosting another pop up vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 and older family members on Monday.
The pop up clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kids ages 5-11 will be able to get vaccinated with the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while older family members can get their first dose, second dose, or booster.
After vaccinations, kids can enjoy free playtime on the second floor of the Children's Museum.
Pre-registration is required. To do so, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Service registration page.