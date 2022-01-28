Madison Overture Center implementing a COVID-19 booster policy in March

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Overture Center for the Arts will implement a COVID-19 booster requirement starting March 1, 2022.
The Overture Center said that this policy is being implemented to support the health and safety of the community and to follow the standards set for the performing arts industry as recommended by the CDC.
This is being done to keep Overture Center patrons, artists, employees and volunteers "as safe as possible" while in the building.
The policy requires everyone who enters the Overture Center to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination -- including a booster if eligible -- or a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of entry along with a photo ID.
The hope is that the booster requirement "instills even more confidence in Overture as a place to gather with family and friends for live performances and in-person events," according to a post on the Overture Center's Facebook page.
This policy will be re-evaluated mid-March, and patrons will be informed of any changes at that time.
Click here for more information about this policy.