Masks still required in Madison hospitals, clinics after lapse of mask order

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison-area healthcare professionals put out a reminder Tuesday that masks will still be required in healthcare facilities even though an indoor mask requirement from Public Health Madison Dane County has expired.
According to a joint news release from several Madison-area healthcare organizations, visitors to any hospitals, clinics or other medical facilities will be required to keep masks in line with CDC guidelines. Despite new recommendations from the agency on masking in public, recommendations for healthcare settings have not changed.
"Each health system has its own set of visitor guidelines, in addition to required masking. Before heading to any area medical facility be sure to check out the health system’s specific visitor policies," the companies stated in the release.
You can find visitor and masking policies for area hospital systems and clinics here: