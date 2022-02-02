'Medical freedom': Republican bill requires pharmacies to fill prescriptions for unauthorized drugs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers introduced bills Wednesday that would force pharmacies to fill a prescription they receive from a doctor with the exception of extreme circumstances.
Another bill would ban health systems and credentialing boards from disciplining doctors for loudly voicing opinions that conflict with generally accepted guidance.
The bill's sponsors said they were promoting medical freedom, inviting Dr. Daniel Koster, a family medicine specialist from Green Bay to speak. Koster claimed that within the last year a pharmacy refused to fill a prescription he wrote for ivermectin. Koster declined to answer whether it was for a patient who had COVID-19 or was trying to prevent an infection from it.
The Food & Drug Administration has not authorized ivermectin for treating or preventing COVID-19; the drug is approved in humans for treating conditions caused by parasitic worms and head lice. The FDA says the best available data does not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19.
Koster and the bill's sponsors argued that should not mean individual patients and doctors should still be able to use "novel" treatments if they agreed that was best in a particular circumstance.
"Independent thinking, challenging the status quo, and being able to discuss with patients and colleagues and the public our views," Koster said. "That's what we're fighting for."
Dr. Jerry Halverson, who chairs the board of directors for the Wisconsin Medical Society, said in an interview Wednesday while he agrees the patient-doctor relationship deserves protection, there are times a prescription is influenced by a patient's desire to have a specific drug prescribed, which may have been inspired by inaccurate or incomplete information.
"There continues to be this concern about unforeseen consequences and we've had experiences in the past where we have patients driving these prescriptions and things can- things don't always work out well in those situations," Halverson said.
Under the bill, pharmacies could only deny a prescription if they found the patient had a condition that made the prescribed drug "inadvisable under any circumstances."
Halverson said that could lead to pharmacies having to fill prescriptions for abortion or hormonal drugs to which a pharmacist might object for religious reasons.
Another bill would prohibit health systems and licensing boards from disciplining doctors who may have been outspoken against mainstream medical guidance.
The bill's author, Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) said outside agencies or even hospital systems themselves should not censor individual doctors.
"I'm going to trust [doctors] before I trust systems and, yes, I'm sorry, before I trust pharmacists," Sortwell said. "They are not the primary health care individuals and experts we have relied on for thousands of years."
Halverson said he hadn't heard from any Wisconsin doctors who claimed to have been disciplined over their public comments. He added it was inaccurate to say such decisions would be made by bureaucrats since those boards and committees are comprised of doctors.
"The idea that there's a system kind of making this decision, that the CEO of a system makes this decision based on politics or whatever isn't generally what happens," Halverson said. "What happens is the medical leadership makes these decisions."