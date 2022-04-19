Milwaukee County Transit to keep mask requirement

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced the county will continue to require masks on buses and other public transit, despite the recent void of the CDC order mandating them.
The CDC still recommends wearing masks on public transportation, as close contact with other riders can be a significant risk for contracting COVID-19. Additionally, social distancing can be difficult with lots of passengers on buses.
"Some of the most vulnerable, high-risk residents rely on our buses to travel throughout the county each day," Crowley said in a news release. "We are still in the midst of a pandemic, and it is incumbent upon local leaders to do our part to keep residents safe and stop the spread of disease."
Crowley's office cited "an abundance of caution" in the release as the reason to keep the mandate in place. Milwaukee County will lift the mandate in line with "scientific guidance."
"COVID-19 is not over in Milwaukee County. Over the last three weeks, we've seen a 200% increase in COVID cases in our area. That number is rising each day due to a combination of factors. The emergence of new, more transmissible variants and low vaccination rates throughout the county means we must remain vigilant to slow the spread of disease," Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston said in the release.